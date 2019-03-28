Share:

An anti-terrorism court will indict today (Thursday) six Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials, who are currently under arrest, for involvement in the Sahiwal killings.

During the last hearing on March 14, the suspects could not be indicted owing to their lawyer's absence.

On January 19, four people, including three of a family, were killed in an alleged shootout in Sahiwal, with the CTD personnel claiming they had killed a local commander of militant organisation Daesh and three others in the operation. Eyewitnesses, however, disputed the claim and said the people in the car did not fire at officials, nor were any explosives recovered from the vehicle.

A Joint Investigation Team formed to probe the killings in its final report submitted last month said the slain family members were innocent and they were wrongly murdered. The report also recommended strict action against the CTD officials who made changes in the record.