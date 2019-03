Share:

LAHORE : An anti-terrorism court will indict today Counter-Terrorism Department employees named as accused in what is known as Sahiwal tragedy. The accused are: Safdar Hussain, Ahsan Khan, ramzan, Saifullah Abid, Hasnain Akbar and Nasir Nawaz. The indictment was scheduled for March 14, but was deferred because of the absence of the lawyers of the accused.