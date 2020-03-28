Share:

Attock - NusratBibi who was found positive with Coronavirus has been admitted in DHQ Attock along with other five suspect patients. DrIrfan,Incharge Isolation Ward told this journalist that NusratNisar, 48, who was declared Coronavirus positive patient by NIH was shifted to DHQAttock from village Gharibwal.

He further said that at present there are five suspected patients of Coronavirus admitted in DHQ Hospital Attock which include AsadZaheer, 24, AayeshaBibi, 27, Muhammad Fazil, 51,Mehbooba Sultana, 31,and Asma.

Their samples have been sent to NIH. DrIrfan said that this hospital has three isolation wards with capacity of 50 beds and also has two ventilators to handle any emergency. He said that at present NusratBibi and other patients are in stable condition and their condition is improving. Meanwhile, three female patients(suspects of Coronavirus) residents ofGharibwal have been shifted to THQ Hospital Pindigheb which includeKashmala, 24, Shahnaz, 35 and Ulfat, 45.

Kashmala is the daughter of NusratNisar who has been declared a positive patient of Coronavirus and is now admitted in DHQ Attock. Meanwhile, screening of the residents of Gharibwal and Dhulianis in progress for the last two days after a positive case of Coronavirus was found in this village. DrIrfan said that during the last one week, seven suspected patients whose lab tests were found negative have been discharged which is a good omen.