Share:

SWABI - Three more cases of coronavirus have been con­firmed by the officials of the district administration here on Friday, increasing the tally of the positive cas­es in the district to four.

The officials said that in the total four positive cas­es two each belong to Tehsil Topi and Tehsil Swabi.

Swabi Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shahid Mehmood, told media persons that the result of the four suspected persons received from National Insti­tute Health (NIH), Islamabad, were positive.

The first patient Khalid who belongs to Bada village of Gadoon Amazai belt was reported three days back.

Giving details about the three patients’ travel histo­ry and other links; the health officials said that in the new three positive cases Malika Nishat (60) has be­come the first woman in the district to become vic­tim of the coronavirus. She belongs to Marguz (Teh­sil Swabi). She had returned from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah and admitted in the Tipi Hospital on March 24, they said.

The officials said that Mohammad Khurashid (43) belongs to Musakhel Mohallah, Khota village, Tehsil Topi. He was a professional shopkeeper, recently re­turned from Saudi Arabia.

They said that Yousaf Khan (32) is a resident of Mo­hallah Kibla Cham, Yousafi village, Tehsil Swabi, had returned from badly hit coronavirus European coun­try, Italy, on March 19, and admitted in the hospital four days later