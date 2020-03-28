SWABI - Three more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed by the officials of the district administration here on Friday, increasing the tally of the positive cases in the district to four.
The officials said that in the total four positive cases two each belong to Tehsil Topi and Tehsil Swabi.
Swabi Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shahid Mehmood, told media persons that the result of the four suspected persons received from National Institute Health (NIH), Islamabad, were positive.
The first patient Khalid who belongs to Bada village of Gadoon Amazai belt was reported three days back.
Giving details about the three patients’ travel history and other links; the health officials said that in the new three positive cases Malika Nishat (60) has become the first woman in the district to become victim of the coronavirus. She belongs to Marguz (Tehsil Swabi). She had returned from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah and admitted in the Tipi Hospital on March 24, they said.
The officials said that Mohammad Khurashid (43) belongs to Musakhel Mohallah, Khota village, Tehsil Topi. He was a professional shopkeeper, recently returned from Saudi Arabia.
They said that Yousaf Khan (32) is a resident of Mohallah Kibla Cham, Yousafi village, Tehsil Swabi, had returned from badly hit coronavirus European country, Italy, on March 19, and admitted in the hospital four days later