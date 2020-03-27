Share:

29th AGM of Bank of Khyber held

PESHAWAR-29thannual general meeting (AGM) of the Bank of Khyber was held yesterday at Peshawar electronically via Videocon in view of the recent outbreak of the COVID-19. Meeting was attended by the directors, CEO, minimum numbers of shareholders and some executives of the bank.

In the meeting, the shareholders adopted annual financial statements of the bank for the year ended December 31, 2019 without any change as approved by the Board of Directors in its 160th meeting held on March 04, 2020. The annual financials statements of the bank were circulated on March 06, 2020 to all shareholders along with notice of 29th AGM and are already available on bank’s website.

Besides, adoption of the financial statements, the shareholders also approved final cash dividend of Rs.0.5 per share (i.e. 5%) for the year 2019. Shareholders also approved re-appointment of Bank’s External Auditors EY.Ford Rhodes for the year ending December 31, 2020 and fixed their remuneration. Moreover, as special business agenda approved transmission of annual audited financial statements, auditors report and directors report along with notice of general meeting to the shareholders of the bank of khyber through CD/DVD/USB at their registered addresses in soft form.

Telecom operators facilitating subscribers across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD-In light of the present Covid-19 pandemic, telecom operators have been undertaking many initiatives to facilitate their subscribers across Pakistan and to provide them with awareness about coronavirus & uninterrupted services. In this context, on Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)’s directions, SMS on precautionary measures against COVID-19 in national & regional languages are being sent to all mobile subscribers on regular basis. Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) have replaced standard ring back tone (heard by caller when a call is being made) with messages about COVID-19 preventive measures.

New packages / offers (by giving additional data and on-net voice minutes) at low prices have been launched by all CMOs to facilitate people to stay and work from home (details are available at operators and PTA’s websites). Other initiatives include abolishment of balance validity period by Jazz and extension in balance validity period by Zong, free Whatsapp and balance share promotions by Telenor. Zong has made COVID related webpages of WHO and NDMA as zero rated i.e. free access to these websites. Jazz has also created a dedicated webpage / portal (https://jazz.com.pk/darna-nahin-bachna-hai) wherein awareness about coronavirus is being disseminated to the general public.

Furthermore, all CMOs are offering free calls to emergency numbers (1166). Jazz has launched “Assistance for Free” service wherein free calls can be made to selected government offices / doctors / laboratories. Zong is also offering free calls to 4343 which offers access to local Government hospitals and doctors. Ufone has made Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) helpline 1030 free of cost for its subscribers across Pakistan.

EFU Life introduces ‘COVID-19 Care’

LAHORE-EFU Life has always placed its clients first. With the current pandemic COVID-19, it has become paramount to the company to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its clients, employees and communities. Staying true to our promise of serving the people of Pakistan, we stand together with our clients.

EFU Life brings “COVID-19 Care”, Pakistan’s first complimentary benefit for all individual life clients of the company with the aim of providing financial assistance for COVID-19. In the unfortunate event that an insured client passes away due to COVID-19, a lump sum amount of Rs 100,000 will be paid to the beneficiary in addition to the contractual death benefits from the existing policy. This complimentary cover is applicable on all new and inforce individual unit linked plans of the Company (conventional and takaful business) effective from 23 March 2020 and covers policyholders while in Pakistan.

Finca response to COVID-19 pandemic

LAHORE-As the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic spreads, FINCA Pakistan, part of a global network, is playing its role to stem the spread. The microfinance bank has taken swift and divisive measures to ensure the health and safety of its employees, partners and customers all over the world in cognisance of the guidelines suggested by the World Health Organisation. In Pakistan specifically FINCA Microfinance Bank is closely monitoring the situation.

FINCA has issued progressive internal guidelines for all of its employees, ensuring the strict enforcement of all precautionary measures encouraging employees to adhere to the new no-contact greetings, limiting unnecessary travel, social distancing measures as recommended.

FINCA is one of the first financial institutions to implement a Work From Home (WFH) plan, to do its best to ensure the safety of its employees and their well-being. At the same time, Business Continuity Plan (BCP) has been re-assessed to ensure that our patrons have access to financial services during this pandemic.

As a responsible organization, FINCA Pakistan is further providing free health care (in case of COVID-19) to all of its employees, free hand sanitizers have been placed across the network for employees & customers, protocols to disinfect regularly all premises have been put in place, Bank will rotate critical resources between office/work from home while keeping the BCP resources separate, strict screening at office entrance has started and visits of external vendors have been limited.

For its customers, FINCA has sent out communication recommending limiting branch visits and offering incentives to use its digital and alternate delivery banking channels.