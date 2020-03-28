Share:

HYDERABAD - The District and Session Court Jamshoro on Friday approved the bail of suspended civil judge and judicial magistrate Imtiaz Hussain Bhutto who had been implicated as an accused in a rape case.

The court granted permanent bail to Bhutto, who was on interim bail for two months, after his lawyer apprised the court that the alleged rape victim Salma Brohi had withdrawn the rape charge against Bhutto.

He added that Salma Brohi told the Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Sehwan on March 24 that she levelled false accusation against the judge.

Brohi had earlier alleged that the judge subjected her to rape in his chamber on January 13. The incident’s FIR was lodged on the state’s complaint at Sehwan police station.