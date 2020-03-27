Share:

ISLAMABAD-Did you catch the premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians recently? Because Kim and Kourtney got into an explosive physical fight about Kourt’s work ethic—by which we mean Kourtney threw water at Kim’s head, and then Kim slapped her across the face. And on top of that, Kourtney made it pretty clear that she’s very over filming the show. At one point she said “I’m just so f*cking over glam. I honestly don’t want to film, like, ever again.” And at another she was caught complaining about having to pay for her own trip to Costa Rica, saying:

“Why am I being sent this other huge bill? Why isn’t production chipping in if we’re using it for the show?” Kourtney got called out on Twitter by a fan who wrote “@kourtneykardash just needs to quit the damn show! I’m over her not wanting to film.” And she straight up responded: “I did. Bye.”