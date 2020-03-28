Share:

Rawalpindi - Police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies, under the command of CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas, conducted a flag march in the city to ensure presence of citizens inside homes during outbreak of Coronavirus. The flag march started from Police Line Number 1 and culminated at its starting point long after marching at KatcheriChowk, Mall Road, ChuhurChowk, MareerChowk, Murree Road, Sadiqabad, DhokeKashmirian and Rawal Road.

Announcements were made via mega phones by the cops during march requesting citizens to stay at homes toavoid spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Thespokesman said Airport police have busted a dacoit gang “Shama Gang” by arresting its three members including ring leader and seized cash and weapons. The detained dacoits confessed involvement in scores of dacoities in limits of PS Airport. He said the police have started raiding various localities to arrest the other gang members. SP Potohar Division Syed Ali in a statement said the crime rate will decrease after arrest of dacoit gang.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas has suspended two cops on charges of corruption, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

A departmental inquiry has also been launched against the two cops by the city police chief, he said. According to him, CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas, taking action on public complaints, has placed Sub Inspector Munir and constable Faisal under suspension. Besides holding inquiry against the accused cops, a case would also be registered against them, he said.

He said CPO has adopted zero tolerance policy against corrupt elements in Rawalpindi police.