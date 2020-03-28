Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Standing Com­mittee on Interior Senator A. Reh­man Malik yesterday wrote a let­ter to the UN Secretary-General, urging him to forward his recom­mendation to President Finan­cial Action Task Force to remove the name of Pakistan from FATF’s Grey List in wake of Coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan.

In his letter, Senator A. Rehman Malik writes ‘’It was a great plea­sure to have met you in Islamabad during your great historic visit to Pakistan and I am grateful for giv­ing me a very patient hearing on the long outstanding pending is­sue of Kashmir in UNO”.

He said in the letter that he wanted to forward a letter which he has written to the President FATF with a request to remove Pa­kistan from Grey List as presently Pakistan is fighting against Coro­navirus and the country was al­ready facing financial hurdles for being in the list.

He added that due to its name in the grey list of FATF, Pakistan is facing financial difficulties es­pecially in importing the medical equipment and other related ma­terials to fight Coronavirus in the country.

The letter reads “Pakistan has already undertaken numerous ac­tions in compliance of FATF in­structions in this regard which have been recognised by the mem­ber states’’.

Senator A. Rehman Malik pleas “In view of the ongoing pandemic of COVID - 19 and hardships being faced by us at present, I as a par­liamentarian and as the Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Interior, request and urge you in the interest of humanity to kind­ly forward this attached request of mine to the President of FATF, with your recommendation to im­mediately remove the name of Pa­kistan from the Grey List”.

Senator Rehman Malik express­es “I would like to put on record your excellent services for Afghan refugees where I have seen your great work myself as Former Inte­rior Minister and I remember my great interactions with you”.

Senator A. Rehman Malik con­cludes his letter ‘’kindly help my country by supporting us for this right cause as Pakistan is facing discrimination by FATF. Look­ing forward to visit you soon and I join you in the prayers that may God keep all of us save from this on-going pandemic of coronavi­rus.’’

A copy of the letter was also sent to Munir Akram, Permanent Rep­resentative of Pakistan in UNO and advised him to use his per­sonal influence in UNO to have the recommendation from Secre­tary-General UN in the name of President FATF.