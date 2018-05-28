Share:

The 31-year-old boxer, Amir Khan, blasted claims he bedded beautician Sophia Hammani as “total nonsense”.

Amir took to Twitter to dismiss suggestions he had a one-night stand with the pretty brunette after meeting her in a London nightclub.

It comes amid rumours the former WBA title holder’s wife, Faryal Makhdoom, allegedly texted Sophia, 22, after discovering her phone number on her husband’s phone.

According to the Sun, ex-model Faryal, 26, reportedly wrote: “What a f***ing a**hole. He makes me sick. I cannot believe this man.” according to the Sun.

But Amir, the seventh person to be evicted from the I’m a Celeb jungle last year, insisted the woman he met was “drunk” and ushered away by his bodyguards.

Amir tweeted, “What total nonsense!

“She was wanting a pic but was told to leave by security due to her being too drunk. IMO that’s the reason she sold a story. Quite strange at the fact there is no photos of us together.”

“Supposedly, I gave her £20, is that all she’s worth?”

It comes as Sophia told the media how Amir, worth £23million, gave her just £20 for an eight-mile taxi journey home – less than half the £50 fare – after their alleged liaison on May 11 at Libertine night club in central London.

She claims she believed the boxer was single after he told his Twitter followers how he was getting divorced last year – and didn’t realise they had stayed together.

The beautician insisted she had no idea he was still wed until she saw a picture of his family on Instagram.

She told how she “nearly threw up” when she realised Amir and his wife were still together, adding: “I felt so used”.

Sophia revealed how Amir allegedly stroked her leg after they spent hours flirting with each other.

Later he apparently invited her up to his suite at the Montcalm Hotel in trendy Shoreditch, east London.

She claims, “He kept saying my body was insane and I was like a model.”

Faryal and Amir, who married in 2013, welcomed their second daughter on April 24, a sister for their three-year-old girl Lamaisah born in June 2014.

This morning she posted a cryptic tweet simply saying “S**t happens”.

The couple have been rocked by reports of their turbulent relationship which saw him hit the headlines more for his love life than exploits in the ring.

Faryal announced last year how their marriage was over – but the couple later reconciled.