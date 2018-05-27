Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Lily Allen finds Kanye West 'fascinating'. The 40-year-old rapper has been causing a stir in recent weeks with his controversial comments on social media - particularly those involving his support for divisive US president Donald Trump - but whilst many celebrities have taken it upon themselves to unfollow the star on Twitter, fellow musician Lily Allen has said he's simply trying to find ''meaning'' in the topics he discusses. When asked what she thinks about his Twitter, she said: ''It reminds me of when he used to wax lyrical about Louis Vuitton bags.



He's trying to find meaning in this stuff. I find him fascinating. He exists in another dimension.