Share:

islamabad - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will inaugurate the Gojra-Toba Tek Singh Section of Faisalabad-Multan Motorway (M-4) and Sharq Pur-Rajana Section of Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-3) on May 28, 2018 (today).

The Sharq Pur-Rajana Section of Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway will reduce the traffic congestion drastically, particularly the heavy traffic on G.T. Road (N-5). It will also attract maximum passenger and cargo movements, said the NHA officials. The motorway connecting major cities will ensure efficient and safe transportation of passengers and goods to and from big industrial and economic hubs of the country. The fuel consumption of vehicles will be significantly reduced due to the increased traffic capacity and easing of traffic pressure on other routes. The motorway will have a positive social impact and promote economic development of Pakistan by stimulating the economic activities in the entire area along its alignment. Total length of Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway is 230 km with construction cost of Rs. 148 billion.

Similarly, Gojra-Toba Tek Singh Section is a part of Faisalabad-Multan Motorway. Two other sections of the Motorway Faisalabad-Gojra (58 km) and Khanewal-Multan (56 km) have already been completed and opened to traffic. The Motorway will provide improved connectivity between Faisalabad and Multan in order to facilitate the sports and other industries. It will reduce the delays in commuting between the two cities and reduce logistics cost, said the officials.