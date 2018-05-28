Share:

QUETTA - Two traffic police personnel were martyred by two unknown suspects, while both the attackers were killed in retaliation soon after the incident by police at Sirky Road area here on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victims were on their duty when unidentified gunmen riding a motorbike opened fire at them on Sirki Road. Soon after the incident, police launched efforts and killed both suspects in exchange of firing.

Officer Jamal Khan said that a patrol from the industrial area police station caught up with the fleeing gunmen and killed them both. Jamal Khan said the dead gunmen remain unidentified and it is not clear if they belonged to any militant group. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital where the traffic policemen were identified as Abdul Rasheed and Bashir Shah.

However, four people were also reported to be injured in the incident of firing and were shifted to Civil Hospital for medical treatment. The injured victims were identified as Muhammad Shafiq, Khuda-i-Dad, Haji Akhtar and Janan.

Police cordoned off the entire area and further investigation was underway.