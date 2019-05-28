Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned terrorists attack on security forces in Shawal Valley of North Waziristan today, in which a soldier embraced martyrdom.

In a statement issued here, the PPP Chairman said that extremism and terrorism are the worst enemies of society and entire nation and its institutions have to fight unitedly to defeat these monsters.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of a soldier in the attack and sympathised with the members of his family.