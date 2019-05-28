PESHAWAR - As Eid-ul-Fitr is around the-corner, shopping has gained momentum in provincial capital Peshawar amid huge supply of consumer goods and buying spree among the people.
With only a week left, huge rush was observed at different stalls of bangles, henna set ups, and artificial jewellery and cosmetic shops in the city bazaars. These preparations will reach a crescendo on ‘Chaand Raat.’
Armed police persons were deputed to ensure hassle-free shopping in all city bazaars, markets and shopping centres. Throughout the city, stalls have sprung up, selling cosmetics, earrings, clothes, bangles and mehndi. Most of the markets have been decorated with festive lights.
On the other hand, owners of shoe stores, children garments shops, boutiques and other readymade garments have increased prices and are found overcharging.
This shopping spree is likely to continue till the last day of the holy Ramazan. With the rise of number of buyers, traffic jam in the city’s busy market places, roadside makeshift markets and intersections, particularly in front of shopping centres have become acute.
The volume of transactions is relatively higher this year as the city’s Meena bazaar, Shaheen, Qissa Khawani bazaar, Gora bazaar, Liaquat bazaar, University Town, Hayatabad and different shopping houses were humming with unusual shopping crowd.
Buyers complained about the sky-high prices of garments, footwear, cosmetics, jewellery and other items in the local markets, which have dampened the Eid festivity. On the other side, shopkeepers are unhappy due to low sale and profit being earned from the purchasers but they expressed hope that business activities will pick pace during last days of Ramazan and Chand Raat.
Retail prices have gone up by 50 to 70 per cent this year as compared to the previous year; especially prices of different varieties of clothes have registered a sharp increase.