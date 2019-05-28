Share:

CHITRAL - A government middle school in Dizg village is on the verge of being washed away by flash floods.

Local people have called upon Education Department Chitral to take immediate steps to save the public property from destruction. Besides, Govt Middle School for Boys also caters to the educational needs of villages in Istach, Khruzg and Mahting as they have no other school for the students of middle class. The school building was constructed about 20 years ago and is located in the foothills near the corner of Khotan Lasht in Dizg. For the last two years, the nullahs in the mountains have seen frequent flash floods after torrential rains. Due to the climate change phenomenon, this area is experiencing heavy and torrential rains causing floods in all small and big nullahs in the mountains. This year, two flash floods have already hit the school and accumulated debris and mud on its outer wall towards the mountain. Besides the school, about seven houses and private properties are also threatened by the flash floods.