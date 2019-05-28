Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Monday directed the NAB counsel to come up with conclusive argument in the case of bail sought by Khawaja Saad Rafique and brother Salman Rafique.

The case will now be taken up on Wednesday (tomorrow). Khawaja brothers’ lawyer said in the court that NAB allegations against his clients carried no weight. The NAB lawyer said that investigations had been completed and now a reference would be filed after approval from the NAB chairman.

LAWYERS’ STRIKE CONTINUES

The lawyers’ strike will continue across the province today (Tuesday).

The Pakistan Bar Council, Punjab Bar Council, Lahore High Court Bar Association and the Faisalabad District Bar will hold a meeting at Kiani Hall to decide their future course of action. The strike started when an anti-terrorism court sentenced a lawyer, Imran Manjh, for insulting and misbehaving a judge.

remand extended

An accountability court on Monday extended physical remand of two accused, allegedly involved in money laundering for Shehbaz Sharif family, till June 10.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings wherein National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced Fazal Dad and Qasim Qayyum on expiry of their remand term. The investigation officer submitted a progress report and stated that investigation was in progress and further physical remand was required for the purpose.

However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea and submitted that all allegations levelled against the accused were baseless.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments from the parties, extended the physical remand till June 10 and directed for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term.

The bureau had arrested Fazal Dad, Qasim Qayyum and Shahid on allegations of money laundering for Shehbaz Sharif family. Fazal Dad has been an employee of Shehbaz Sharif family since 2005, and he transferred massive amounts in the accounts of Shehbaz Sharif family members, the bureau claimed.

The bureau further alleged that Qasim Qayyum was a money changer and he illegally transferred massive foreign currency amounts in accounts of Shehbaz family members.