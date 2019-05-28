Share:

LAHORE - A senior pro-PML-N lawyer on Monday challenged the appointment of NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal in the Lahore High Court.

Advocate AK Dogar said in the petition that the NAB chief, who was a retired judge of the Supreme Court, could be appointed by the president on receipt of recommendation of the prime minister and the cabinet. But in the instant case the president made the appointment on his own and completed the consultation process thereafter.

The petition contends that under Article 48(1) of the Constitution the president could not perform any function without the prime minister and cabinet’s advice.

Seeking annulment of the appointment, the petition prayed for removal of the NAB chairman .

Aleem exempted from appearance

An accountability court on Monday exempted PTI leader Aleem Khan from personal appearance in the assets-beyond-means case till a reference is filed against him.

The NAB counsel told the court that investigations into the case had been completed and now the matter had been sent to the NAB chairman for approval of a reference.