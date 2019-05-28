Share:

LAHORE - A four-member team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) headed by Additional Director Hamad Hassan Niazi on Monday questioned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on personal use of official vehicles.

The team interrogated ex-PM at office of Superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail for about two and half an hour. After the questioning, ex-PM was shifted back to security cell.

As per insiders, ex-PM had included 20 out of 33 bullet-proof vehicles in personnel convoy. These vehicles imported from Germany for the participants of SAARC Conference 2016 remained in personal use of ex-PM and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Through a tweet, Maryam Nawaz criticized interrogation of her father by the NAB team.

“NAB team investigated Nawaz Sharif for two and half an hour for use of bullet-proof vehicles as PM. The person who used helicopter despite that he was not part of KP government is above law? Now only one case has left against Nawaz Sharif and that is the use of PM chair which he secured through vote”, one of her tweet reads.

Through another tweet she raised the question that one person was still using those vehicles and was even seeing driving on the hope of getting money. She questioned that whether NAB would file a case now or would wait till his removal from the office of PM.

Through another tweet she praised Nawaz Sharif for making Pakistan first and only nuclear power of Islamic world despite enormous external pressure.

“He (Nawaz Sharif) was exiled and as such was not allowed to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer for eight years. He will celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer in jail on May 28. He is satisfied as he has won the war of making Pakistan unconquerable,” she said.

She also shared a video clip of Nawaz Sharif’s address to the nation after nuclear explosions.

In another tweet she shared message of Nawaz Sharif from the Kot Lakhpat Jail.

“One who started nuclear program was hanged. The other who introduced Pakistan as nuclear state is behind the bars. This is our history,” she said.