RAWALPINDI - The Punjab Food Authority during its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Monday inspected various sites while two outlets were sealed for not making proper cleanliness arrangements. The Departments spokesman told media that PFA teams during routine checking sealed Munn-o-Salwa restaurant for unhygienic environment and Warsi general store was sealed for selling expired food items as the shopkeeper failed to maintain the food standards due to which authority sealed it immediately.