LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Monday sealed Liaqat Homoeopathic Clinic for not implementing the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS).

This famous Clinic, located on the Laal Pull Mughalpura, has been branded widely through aggressive media campaigns for treating various ailments, and was run by Homoeopathic Doctor Mian Liaqat Ali. A PHC team carried out an inspection of the Clinic on the 13th of this month, and found out that the MSDS were not being implemented. The owner was ordered to stop treatment of patients, and present himself to the PHC committee on May 24, but he chose to fail himself on both orders. Yesterday, the PHC team visited the premises, and sealed the clinic.