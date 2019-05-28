Share:

LAHORE : A woman was killed and four others were injured as a train rammed into a motorcycle rickshaw and motorcycle at the under-construction Kot Lakhpat Railway Crossing on Monday.

Police, Rescue 1122, Dolphin force arrived at the scene and shifted the injured to the Lahore General Hospital.

The deceased was later identified as Mukhtaran Bibi. Edhi ambulance shifted her body and the iQnjured to the hospital.

According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred when a train passed from Kot Lakhpat Railway crossing and the crossing was opened for traffic. Suddenly, a second train came and hit the motorcycle rickshaw and motorcycle.

It is pertinent to mention that 14 people, including two children, were killed in a train accident in Multan in 2016.