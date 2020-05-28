Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police is busy tracing killers of two policemen who were shot dead at a police checkpoint in the jurisdiction of Tarnol police station here on Tuesday night, as two separate police teams have been constituted to investigate the incident.

Unknown motorcyclists had opened fire at the police checkpoint, killing Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohsin Zafar and Head Constable Sajjad Ahmad. According to the police officials, the ASI and the Head Constable were deployed at a check-post at the GT Road near Chungi No. 26 within the limits of Tarnol police station. Unknown armed motorcyclists opened fire on them and the ASI died on the spot while the Head Constable breathed his last in the hospital. The assailants were able to flee away from the scene. The circumstantial evidence suggests that the cops and the motorcyclists had a brief scuffle before the assailants opened fire on the policemen, according to the officials who spoke to this scribe on condition of anonymity. However, according to the reports circulating on social media, a banned organization Hizb ul Ahrar has claimed responsibility of the attack.

Inspector General (IG) Police Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan took notice of the incident and subsequently the authorities constituted two special investigation teams under the supervision of DIG (Operations) Waqar ud Din Syed. The officials said that one team would be headed by SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer while SP (Sadar) will head the other team. Soon after the incident, the police started search operation in the area to arrest the culprits. IG Islamabad also visited the crime scene late Tuesday night. He directed the investigators to utilise all the available resources and trace the killers. Earlier in the day, funeral prayer of the slain cops was offered at Police Lines here. IG Islamabad and other senior police officers attended the funeral. Later, the dead bodies of the slain policemen were dispatched to their respective hometowns.

Meanwhile, IG Islamabad police took serious notice of the ‘desecration’ of the dead body of ASI Mohsin Zafar at the hands of the police officials who shifted the dead body to the hospital. A video can be seen in which the police officials used a police pickup instead of an ambulance to carry the dead body. The police officials placed the dead body on bare floor of the vehicle with apparently no respect for it at all. Mohsin Zafar was an officer who had sacrificed his life while performing duty and serving his nation but there was not a single ambulance available in order to shift his dead body. As the video went viral, IG Islamabad formally admonished the concerned SP while explanation was sought from DSP (Sadar) in this regard. The IG, however, suspended acting SHO Tarnol police station, Muhammad Rafique, Duty Officer Abdul Ghafoor and a constable for showing negligence in this regard. DIG (Operations) has been assigned the inquiry and he will submit report to the IG within next 24 hours, according to the officials.