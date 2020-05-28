Share:

Muzaffargarh-Four women and a man drowned in a river while capturing a selfie and accidentally slipped into the river.

Rescue 1122 started search operation while two bodies of women were recovered and handed over to their families.

The incident took place at Ibrahim Wali near Rohillanwali, Head Muhammad Wala where Mutiullah drowned while swimming and at head Taunsa Barrage where a woman slipped in river.

The search operation is underway speedily on direction of District Emergency officer Dr.Irshad.ul.Haq.