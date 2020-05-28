Share:

LARKANA - The Committee appointed by the Government of Sindh to investigate complaints, reports regarding issuance of domicile to the non residents, would visit Larkana, on Thursday, officially stated here on Wednesday.

The three members committee, headed by Senior Member Board of Revenue Sindh Qazi Shahid Pervaiz and comprised of Secretary General Administration, S&GAD Dr. Saeed Ahmed Mangejo and Deputy Director (PRC), Board of Revenue Sindh Nazir Ahmed Qureshi, will start the probe at 10 am in the Office of the Deputy Commissioner Larkana.

Commissioner Larkana Division Muhammad Salim Raza Khuhro has advised the people/individuals having confirmed proof, to appear before the probe committee on Thursday, May 28 at 10am at DC Office Larkana for recording of statement.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, through a Notification constituted a three-member Committee to probe into the complaints/reports received at various forums regarding issuance of domicile certificates to the non residents of the districts/ province of Sindh.

Terms and conditions of the committee included inspecting and scrutinizing the record of domicile certificates issued in various districts of province of Sindh.

To inspect and scrutinize the record of domicile certificates issued in various districts of province of Sindh and to inquire into the complaints and reports, identify the domicile certificates issued to non-residents of the district, fix responsibility and give its clear recommendations for further action as per law and rules.

The committee shall give its initial report regarding districts highlighted in the complaints and reports within seven days, the notification added.