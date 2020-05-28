Share:

ISLAMABAD-PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday said that federal government has failed to take adequate and required steps to check the imminent attack of locust swarms in Sindh and other provinces as clouds of locusts have landed in different parts and are destroying the standing agriculture crops and fruits.

In a statement issued here, Bilawal said that he had repeatedly warned the central government about the threat of locust attack posed to economy but it didn’t move and finally the country’s agriculture has come under severe locust onslaught, which may cause dangerous blow to the national economy.

He said that time and again he and his party leaders were raising the issue and stressing for implementation of National Action Plan agreed between the Federal and provincial governments to ward off the locust threats.

“Now, the reports about the attacks of locusts in Khairpur, Sukkur, Sanghar, Nawabshah, and several other parts of Sindh as well as in other provinces were pouring in. Standing crops and matured fruits are being destroyed by locusts while the poor growers are looking at the ravages helplessly,” he added.

Bilawal appreciated the Sindh government for taking steps on its own including hiring planes for aerial spray against the locusts though it was the responsibility of Federal government to conduct sprays and provide required chemicals to the provinces for sprays on the grounds.

Meanwhile, former president Asif Ali Zardari while talking to PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bokhari over the telephone, said the people wanted to get rid of the PTI government.

He claimed the government had failed to deliver on all fronts.

Zardari, the PPP co-Chairman, said the government’s performance on the coronavirus pandemic and the locust issue had been zero.

He said the government did not need any opposition as it had exposed itself by alleged mis-governance.

“Despite the PPP’s demands, the government paid least attention to the locust issue and they have failed to handle the coronavirus pandemic too,” he said.

He said the locust attack was a disaster for the growers but the federal government remained unmoved.