Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Moscow’s ambassador to Damascus, Alexander Yevimov, as the 'special presidential representative for developing ties with Syria.'

Yevimov has held the position of Russian Ambassador to Syria since October 2018, and previously held the functions of Russia’s Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador in the UAE.

This move comes a few days after Yevimov said that all reports about Putin removing Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad from his position were false, adding that Russian and Syrian ties are stronger than ever.