LAHORE - Apart from the last match between Punjab Colours and Sindh Colours, the second day of the 30th National Women Hockey Championship saw stronger sides crushing minnows here on Tuesday at the National Hockey Stadium.

Punjab Colours managed a 3-0 win over the Sindh team in a well-contested game as Wapda, Higher Commission Education (HEC), Railways and Army notched up high scoring victories against their respective opponents.

Punjab Colours, somehow, faced strong opposition from Sindh and a handful crowd on a warm afternoon witnessed some moves of quality hockey on part of either sides. Wapda posted the biggest margin win of the event hammering lowly rated Balochistan 26-0. Wapda swept Balochistan with persistent attacking game and overpowered their opponents with the addition of series of goals in a one sided match.

As provincial teams continued to suffer the wrath of departmental teams, HEC bulldozed Islamabad with a rousing 25-0 win. HEC enjoyed all time supremacy in a lifeless encounter and piled up over two dozen goals. In another dull tie, Railways thrashed KPK 22-0. The match portrayed a complete state of helplessness of KPK. From the so far matches played in the women premier women hockey activity and the results produced , it has been proved that provincial teams are no match to the strong departmental teams.

Army prevailed over Sindh Whites 14-0 as the match widely exposed the shortcomings of the provincial teams which lacked basics of the game and required fitness and form on plastic surface.