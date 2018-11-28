Share:

SIALKOT - The 62nd annual death anniversary of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan was observed here as Sialkot-based senior journalists visited his grave in Karamabad-Wazirabad here. They laid floral wreaths at his grave. Zafar Ali Khan had been great admirer of the revolutionary poetry of Allama Iqbal and wrote about Iqbal and soil of Sialkot this verse: “Iqbal Jis Ka Naam Virdey Zubaan-e-Khalq, Nazaan Hey Uski Zaat Pey Khaak-e-Sialkot”. A delegation of Sialkot-based journalists and notables visited the shrine of Baba-e-Sahaafat, laid floral wreaths at the grave and offered Fateha for the departed soul. In Sialkot, a symposium was held to pay rich tribute to Maulana Zafar Ali Khan for his meritorious services towards the Urdu, poetry, journalism, Pakistan Movement and Islam.

The son of soil of Sialkot Maulana Zafar Ali Khan had a very extraordinary talent. He was the father of Urdu journalism, although (Maulana Abul Kalam Azad) was a much more learned man than Zafar Ali Khan. He had been a man of extraordinary ability and possessed an extraordinary talent as an orator and was an essayist of exceptional merit. Sialkot based senior journalists led by Zafar Malik, also paid rich tribute to Baba-e-Sahaafat Maulana Zafar Ali Khan, saying that Maulana Zafar Ali Khan had been a great leader of Pakistan Movement. They said that Maulana Zafar Ali Khan remained at forefront in the struggle for creation of Pakistan and against the British Regime in the Indo-Pak Sub Continent.

Most of Maulana’s life was spent in politics. He was a great poet, an orator, an essayist of exceptional merit and a journalist. His interest in poetry began in his childhood besides his poems were full of religious and political sentiments. He was specially versed in impromptu compositions. The senior journalists pointed out that in addition to his marvellous capability of journalism, Maulana Zafar Ali Khan had fantastic gift of rhyme. His poems were replete with religious fervour. He was a devotee of Islam and the Holy Prophet (SAWW). Maulana is well-known for his na’at goyee (versified tribute dedicated to the Holy Prophet). He was especially well versed in impromptu compositions, they added.