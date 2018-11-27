Share:

Rawalpindi-The district administration has conducted anti encroachment operation on Murree Road to evacuate the basements and other parking lots from the possession of traders and plaza owners, informed a spokesman on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out on orders of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Dr Umer Jahangir, he said.

He said earlier the Deputy Commissioner had served notices to scores of traders and shopkeepers to evacuate basements andother places that were actually allocated for parking as per their approval plan on Murree Road.

Meanwhile, the DC, while talking to media men, said Murree Road has a huge parking and traffic problems. p

“We have started operation by Tuesday on Murree Road to get these parking spaces back,” he said.