KARACHI - President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday unveiled newly-developed anti-submarine weapon ‘Depth Charge Mark-II MOD3’ for Pakistan Navy.

The air-launched anti-submarine weapon detonates at an optimum depth of 70 feet making it very effective against intruder submarines in the act of diving or submerged at shallow depth. Its length is 97cm and firing depth is 70 feet. The weight of this charge is 135 Kg. President of Pakistan expressed his satisfaction over the quality standard of Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) products and lauded the achievements of POF R&D Department. President of Pakistan felicitated POF R&D team on developing the new product ‘Depth Charge’ for Pakistan Navy.

Earlier, on arrival at POF stall, the president was received by Lt-Gen Sadiq Ali, HI(M) Chairman POF Board. Dr Alvi was informed that R&D Department of POF was actively engaged in developing new products for armed forces of Pakistan and four new products were being launched during IDEAS as per requirements of Pakistan defence forces.

Meanwhile, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, NI(M) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Tuesday unveiled another newly-developed product of POF namely ‘Anti-Tank Mine System” at POF stall.

It can be launched from a moving vehicle at a range of 50-250 meter on either side. The maximum self-destruction time is more than 300 hours. Chairman joint chiefs of staff committee praised the dedication and commitment of R&D team of POF and appreciated their performance in equipping the armed forces of Pakistan with the latest systems. POF is showcasing its full range of products along with new ones.

Chairman POF Board mentioned that POF was replacing its old plant and machinery with state-of-the-art new plant and machinery in most of the production shops. POF chairman was of the view that IDEAS was providing a platform for joint ventures with the reputed defence-related firms of the world, transfer of technology and generation of economic activities. “It also acts as a great platform to promote Pakistan indigenous defence manufacturing sector to the world,” he added.