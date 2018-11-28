Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday strongly condemned the IED attack on the RSM servicemen in Ghazni, Afghanistan, resulting in killing and injury to the US service members.

He expresses heartfelt sympathies and condolences on behalf of people and government of Pakistan to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones and pray for swift recovery of the injured. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the US government and its people in this hour of grief, he said in a statement.