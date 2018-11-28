Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and Greek-Pakistan Chamber Of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) here on Tuesday. Acting President of RCCI Muhammad Badar Haroon and President of GPCCI Maria-Rubina Markopoulou signed and exchanged documents at a ceremony attended by Chamber representatives including Vice President Fayyaz Qureshi, Vice Chairman Regional Trade Khurshid Berlas and Secretary Geenral Irfan Mannan Khan.

While commenting on the occasion, Acting President RCCI Muhammad Badar Haroon said that the major objective of this MOU was to promote bilateral trade ties and mutual benefits of the business communities of the both countries.

Both parties will cooperate with each other to establish and develop direct and effective business relations between their respective offices and to facilitate arranging business to business (B2B) meetings on reciprocal basis. He also gave a short briefing on RCCI key initiatives, exhibitions and Women Business Incubation Center (WBIC).

On this occasion, Maria-Rubina Markopoulou, said the trade volume between the two countries was 70 million dollar and this can be increased to 100 million dollar in next couple of years. She said a Greek trade delegation will visit Pakistan soon. Gems and jewelry can be a promising sector to explore joint ventures and investment opportunities in tourism, she added.

She informed that GPCCI aims to provide and ensure a fertile ground of information, business opportunities, co-operation and a productive network for corporations and individuals that are seeking to invest on the profit promising business opportunities of the Greek and Pakistani region equally but also we are very concerned on the further enhancement the Greek-Pakistani business and local relations through the designation of our countries cultural and social heritage.

Under the agreement, both parties will assist each other in organizing exhibitions, conferences, seminars, international fair, research and development, information sharing, mutual trade and joint ventures.