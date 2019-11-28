Share:

LAHORE - Crescent Model Higher Secondary School (CMHSS) on Wednesday welcomed one of their eminent alumnus Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi for the groundbreaking ceremony of state-of-the-art lawn tennis court.

This court will be named as ‘Aisam-ul-Haq Lawn Tennis Court’. The visit provided the Pakistan’s international player with a nostalgic return to school life whilst the opportunity to exchange some sports wisdom with the school coaches and students. Aisam said he would return in the future and share a few tennis tips with the students. He appreciated the fact that the school is heading in the right direction.