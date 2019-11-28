Share:

LAHORE - The 6th Faisalabad Literary Festival held at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium on 22nd and 23rd November was an amalgamation of artists under one roof. People from all walks of life attended the event that included the participation of famous poets, writers, and actors. Diamond Group acknowledges and honors the achievements made by literary experts. To this end, they are proud to be amongst the sponsors of the Faisalabad Literary Festival 2019 and believe that literary figures are an asset to our society who promote and guide positive thinking through their writings and poetry. As a diversified group of industries, Diamond Group has embraced a renewed values system that as responsible corporate citizens of Pakistan, presents an opportunity to take a long and self-reflective view at the potential of what they can do to sustain communities, causes, and be champions of change.