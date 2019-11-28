Share:

PESHAWAR - Renowned Pashto poet and scholar Ghazi Sial passed away on Wednesday after brief illness. He was born in 1935 and was author of more than a dozen books. In recognition of his literary services, he was awarded President’s award for Pride of Performance. He has been given the title of ‘Baba Sandara’ in Pashto literature. The literary services of late Ghazi Sial are acknowledged not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also in Afghanistan. He will be laid to rest in his native village, Akhundan Mandan, in Bannu.