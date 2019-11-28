Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday held a meeting with two different delegations of Supreme Court Bar Association and former local government representatives from Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The delegation of SCBA was led by newly elected president Syed Kalb-e-Hassan. The SCBA thanked Chairman PPP for his party’s support in recently held elections. Ahsan Bhon and Abid Saqi were also present in the meeting. Speaking to the SCBA delegation, Bilawal said that the PPP was striving for the rule of law and constitution in the country.

He asked bar councils to play their role for human rights and the rule of law and constitution in the country because this is the only way to deal with the problems faced by the people. He said that every institution including Parliament, judiciary and armed forces should work within their domain.

Talking to the removed LB representatives, the Chairman PPP said that local bodies were dissolved by undemocratic means. He said that LB governments in Hyderabad and Karachi are anti-PPP parties but PPP government in Sindh has not interfered with them. Imran Khan is a selected and weak prime minister who does not tolerate political opposition.

On this occasion, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Chaudhry Manzoor were also present.