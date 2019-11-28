Share:

GUJRAT - A training workshop for scholars, both students and academics, on the use of reference management software ‘Endnote’ was held here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Wednesday. The workshop was organised by Department of Biochemistry & Biotechnology and aimed at helping MPhil and PhD scholars learn the ropes of Endnote for managing endnotes or citation enabling the reader to find out the source of quoted text for information mentioned in the scholarly work or thesis. The use of computer in today’s technologically advanced world has opened up new vistas of research and innovation by streamlining the whole research process being conducted at the universities. Dr Hamad Ismail, the focal person, provided training in the use of Endnote software to as many as 70 scholars attending the workshop. Chairperson Biochemistry & Biotechnology department Dr Nadia Zeeshan, flanked by faculty members Dr Umar and Dr Shahzad, gave away certificates to the participants of the workshop.