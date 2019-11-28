Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) President Ch Shujaat Hussain has said why India is afraid of Amy Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s service tenure extension matter. He said Pakistani nation and whole world appreciated the role of the Army Chief in the war on terrorism.

Talking to newsmen at his residence here on Wednesday, Shujaat said PML-Q and whole nation supported Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to extend service of the Army Chief.

To a question, Shujaat said the appointment of the Commander of the Army is done under a system and its legal aspects are under discussion in the Supreme Court but the whole nation is worried that the Indian media keeping this issue in front as usual, making Government of Pakistan, Army and judiciary target of its criticism.

He said the entire nation is with the Armed Forces of Pakistan and appreciates and duly acknowledges their services who offered sacrifices in difficult circumstances to restore normalcy in Pakistan and made country’s defence strong. Shujaat further said India should remember if it takes a wrong step then it would suffer irreparable loss. “Our Armed Forces are fully capable of defending the country. General Qamar Javed Bajwa with his leadership qualities has not only foiled all conspiracies against Pakistan but also given new courage and spirit to Kashmiri nation that their freedom is very near,” he added. He said General Bajwa along with the nation eliminated terrorists from the country thus creating a sense of security among the people.

Shujaat said PML-Q fully supports decision of Imran Khan to extend service tenure of the Army Chief; he is a capable and able general who is strongly needed by the nation.