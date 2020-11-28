Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired the agreement signing ceremony of setting up smartphones manufacturing plant in M-3 Industrial Estate Faisalabad through bilateral collaboration on Friday. Vice President VIVO Duam Tai Ping and Director Manufacturing Zhang Bin signed the agreement in FIEDMC office with an initial investment of 10 million dollars. CEO FIEDMC Aamer Saleemi was also present. Mian Aslam Iqbal welcomed the setting up of smartphones manufacturing plant, adding that local investors are turning towards Punjab due to the beneficial policies of Punjab government. Complete protection is provided to the investors and facilities are provided on priority basis, he said. Increase in employment opportunities through promotion of trade and investment opportunities is the policy of government, he added. Conducive environment is provided for investment in Punjab and the company will invest more, the Chinese representative said.