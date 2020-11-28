Share:

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Saturday lashed out at the “heartless” PTI government for sacking over 4,500 employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and vowed to restore them once his party is in power.

Management confirmed that officials belonging to category 2,3, and 4 pay groups have been dismissed from their jobs.

The PPP supremo was reacting to the removal of thousands of the PSM workers who were laid off by the government in order to revive the industrial unit.

“The heartless government’s sacked 4500 workers of Pakistan Steel mills. PPP will return each and everyone back to work,” Bilawal Bhutto tweeted.