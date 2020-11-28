Share:

The dead body of Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif reached Lahore from London today.

Begum Shamim Akhtar’s corpse arrived in Lahore via British Airways flight and was received in Lahore by members of the Sharif family and PML-L leaders and workers at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar will be held at 1:30 PM at the Sharif Medical City and she will be laid to rest at Sharif family’s ancestral graveyard next to the grave of her husband, Mian Sharif.

According to sources, the Qul ceremony of Begum Shamim Akhtar will be held at Jati Umra which will be attended by Sharif family’s members.