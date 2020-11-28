Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minster for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza expressed her profound sadness on the demise of Argentine football legend Diego Armando Maradona. According to PSB spokesman M Azam Dar, Dr Fehmida, who is also President of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), said: “Maradona left too early but left a legacy without limits and void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, he will never be forgotten by the football fans across the world.” The IPC Minster also prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.