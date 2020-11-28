Share:

Eight people were killed and two others injured in the Chhota Lahore area of Swabi as rival groups exchanged fire over a land dispute on Saturday afternoon.

The injured and the bodies were shifted to Chhota Lahore’s Tehsil Headquarters Hospital while a large contingent of police reached the crime scene to control the situation.

The injured and the dead were shifted to THQ Hospital where both the injured could not recover and passed away, raising the death toll to eight.

Further details about the dispute, deadly clash and identification of those killed and injured are yet to be ascertained as it is a developing story.

Chhota Lahore is an ancient town and tehsil covering the southern parts of the Swabi district. It borders the Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Attock district of Punjab.