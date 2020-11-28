Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that fascist government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continued to arrest Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) activists in Multan.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, Bilawal Bhutto said, “These puppets are scared of jiyalas. Try as they might they cannot stop PPP from marking our foundation day along with PDM leaders on 30th November.”

The reaction came after the local administration sealed Multan’s Qilla Kohna Qasim Bagh with containers as PDM started preparations to hold rally on November 30 despite government’s ban on public gatherings due to coronavirus outbreak. 30 containers were placed around the venue to bar the opposition parties from conducting the rally. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto also decided to address the rally via videolink as he was gone into isolation after contracting coronavirus.

Court defers indictment of Sharjeel Memon in assets case

An accountability court on Friday deferred indictment of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon in assets case till December 18.

The indictment was deferred due to non-appearance of the former minister before the court. The counsel of Sharjeel Memon apprised the court that his client had contracted coronavirus and currently was in self-isolation and could not appear before the court.

The court, while directing the accused to ensure their presence on the next hearing of the case adjourned the proceedings till December 18.

The assets beyond means corruption reference lies against PPP leader Sharjeel Memon and other accuses of financial irregularities.

The reference also stated the presence of records, which confirmed charges of making assets beyond known sources of income by the suspects. The accused persons are facing over Rs2.27 billion corruption charges.

Another reference against Memon is also under proceeding over his alleged involvement in corruption worth Rs5.75 billion. Memon is accused of awarding government advertisements at exorbitant rates when he was Sindh’s information minister.