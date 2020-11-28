Share:

Google today honoured the legendary Urdu writer on her 92nd birthday with a special doodle.

"Today’s Doodle honours the life and legacy of Pakistani novelist and stage and television playwright Bano Qudsia, affectionately known as Bano Aapa (Elder Sister), who is widely credited as one of the most significant Urdu language authors in modern times," said the US-based search engine.

Qudsia was known for writing on love and hope and had written Urdu classics like “Aadhi Baat” (Half Talk, 1968) and the novel “Raja Gidh” (The Vulture King, 1981).

She was born on November 28, 1928, in Firozpur, British India and started writing short stories when she was a child. She earned her Master's degree in Urdu after moving to Lahore post-partition. It was then when she also met her future husband and fellow luminary of Urdu literature Ashfaq Ahmad.

Qudsia was credited for writing thought-provoking television plays that led her to become a cultural trendsetter. She wrote 25 novels and also founded her own magazine called “Dastango”.

On her 92nd birthday, Ramiz Raja revealed of breaking her home's tubelight on his Twitter account.