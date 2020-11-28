Share:

FAISALABAD - The government was making concerted efforts for uplift of Faisalabad and the work on different development projects would begin soon.

While addressing a news conference at his residence, MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad said here on Friday. He said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar announced Rs 13 billion development package for Faisalabad during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Faisalabad.

He said that it was long standing demand of people to initiate “development projects” in order to meet future needs of their city. He said the Punjab government started allocating funds for development and in this connection Rs 50 million had been allocated for his constituency. “The work on different development projects would start very soon.” He expressed with confidence that other constituencies would also get their due share and “mammoth development work” would be visible throughout Faisalabad city.

He said that “elected representatives” were fully cognizant of their social, moral and democratic obligations and in this connection they were making strenuous efforts to resolve the problems faced by the people. Talking about toll plaza issue on Faisalabad-Pindi Bhattian motorway, he said that it was causing problems for travellers and on the issue he fully supported demand of business community as well as citizens of Faisalabad to remove that hurdle on the motorway.