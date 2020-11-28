Share:

Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said heartless federal government has sacked 4500 workers of Pakistan Steel Mills.

Bilawal Bhutto, in a tweet, said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will return each and every worker back to work. He reiterated that the land of historical industrial asset belongs to the people of Sindh.

He warned that PPP will not let the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) get away with this economic murder. Sack PM Imran Khan and not the workers, he demanded.