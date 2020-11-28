Share:

ISLAMABAD - The struggle of the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has entered a critical juncture in the history of independence while on the other hand, Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris have increased immensely, said Chairman Jammu & Kashmir Salvation Movement Altaf Ahmed Bhat yesterday.

“Kashmiris are looking towards the government of Pakistan for its enhanced support for their rescue against the Indian occupation forces,” said the JKSM chief while addressing an event here.

He said that the Kashmiri people, who have been under siege for the last 73 years by Indian forces, are fighting for their right to self-determination. He also said that the youth of AjK and Pakistan have to play a decisive role in this struggle of Kashmiris.

The JKSM chairman said that the struggle of Kashmiris was not related to any economic issues but they wanted their basic right to self-determination so that they could decide their future in an independent environment. He said that in 1931, when 22 Muslims started a movement by taking bullets in their chests, it is still vibrant. Innocent children and youth are being martyred daily in IIOJK. Indian troops’ unprovoked firing on the Line of Control are a grave violation of ceasefire agreements and international laws, Bhat added.

He urged the Pakistan’s rulers and politicians to invigorate their diplomatic initiative to send an effective message to the world to expose the Indian who is jeopardizing the peace and stability of South Asia.