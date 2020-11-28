Share:

The Prime Minister said this while chairing a meeting of government spokespersons and party leaders on Friday.

PM Imran said the rallies of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to protect their leaders’ looted wealth make no political difference, but the public is being left at the mercy of the virus, while their own leader is hiding in London.

He said that the rest of the world is engaged in fighting coronavirus but the Opposition is making a mockery of the nation by holding public rallies and termed the Opposition’s movement as anti-people.

“It would only harm the public and the economy, not the government,” the premier maintained.

He said that due to personal interests, the Opposition does not care about the public. “No matter how many rallies they conduct, they will not be given an NRO,” he added.